Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.41. 2,474,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,085. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.