Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.87. 1,392,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.