Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $618,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,313. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

