Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,797,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 252,577 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.1% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 140,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,429. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

