Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,288,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 802,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,217. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.