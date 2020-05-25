Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 2,882 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 103,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 115,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,708. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.02.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

