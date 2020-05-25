Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,529 shares of company stock worth $34,139,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $124.33. 7,450,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,231. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

