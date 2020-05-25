Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. WP Carey accounts for 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,785 shares of company stock worth $1,085,538 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.89. 609,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,306. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

