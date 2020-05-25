Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 122 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.16. 1,773,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,889. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.68.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.