Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,675,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.01. 345,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

