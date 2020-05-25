Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 614 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 441,817 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

