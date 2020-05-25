Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $296.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.