Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 67 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $234.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.