Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) PT Raised to GBX 125 at Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Warehouse REIT to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 110 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $264.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.11. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.57).

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

