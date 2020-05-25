Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Watsco worth $27,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 107,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

