Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (WHF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on June 12th

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Shares of ASX:WHF opened at A$4.46 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 19.75 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $410.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$3.68 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of A$5.50 ($3.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.88.
About Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs
