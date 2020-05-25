Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (WHF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on June 12th

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ASX:WHF opened at A$4.46 ($3.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 19.75 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $410.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of A$3.68 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of A$5.50 ($3.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.88.

About Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

