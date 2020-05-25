Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.