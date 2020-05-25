Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,970 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. EXACT Sciences accounts for 2.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 844.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 92.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,958.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,526 shares of company stock worth $4,120,779. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 809,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,004. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

