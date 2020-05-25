Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,183. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

