YY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Benchmark

YY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised YY from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YY from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.44.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that YY will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of YY by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

