$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bitauto’s earnings. Bitauto also reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 236.9% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,479,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 1,040,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter worth approximately $13,942,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 27.2% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,039,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,975,000 after purchasing an additional 864,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bitauto by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BITA traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 10,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $843.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

