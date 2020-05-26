-$1.17 EPS Expected for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.38) and the highest is ($0.38). Macy’s reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 365.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 25,460,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,752,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

