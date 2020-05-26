$1.41 EPS Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.40. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,652. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.