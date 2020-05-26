$287.21 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post sales of $287.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $288.08 million. Virtusa posted sales of $319.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $329.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTU. Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of VRTU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 3,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,486. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $819.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Virtusa by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

