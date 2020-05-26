$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Kohl’s stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 351,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,736. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $4,573,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $8,243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 205.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

