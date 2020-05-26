3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3M by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

