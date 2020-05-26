-$4.27 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings per share of ($4.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.38) and the lowest is ($6.79). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.40) to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,006,017 shares of company stock worth $46,001,622. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. 36,852,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,823,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

