$81.17 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $81.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.84 million and the highest is $89.39 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $343.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $354.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.06 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $403.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. Inogen has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $821.36 million, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after buying an additional 526,791 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

