ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.84 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.03.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.