Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of ABTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,628. The company has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,010. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABTX. TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

