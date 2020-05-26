Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 6.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $23.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,434.19. 997,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,334.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

