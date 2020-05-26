Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

AMC opened at A$14.39 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion and a PE ratio of 45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amcor has a 52-week low of A$9.87 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of A$16.74 ($11.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$14.45.

Get Amcor alerts:

About Amcor

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.