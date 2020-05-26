American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,357,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

