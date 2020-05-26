Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.04. 1,054,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.