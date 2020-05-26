Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.02. 1,043,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

