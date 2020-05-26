Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on June 9th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.