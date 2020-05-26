Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.95. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

