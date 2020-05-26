Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,278. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

