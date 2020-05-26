Analysts Set Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) PT at $13.08

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,805,972. Vale has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vale by 79.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vale by 285.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vale by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its stake in Vale by 63.7% during the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

