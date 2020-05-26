Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $44.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,150,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,358.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,857 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,635. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

