AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,271,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

