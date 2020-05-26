Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of HRR.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.90. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.35.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

