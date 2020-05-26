Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.
Shares of HRR.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.90. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$13.35.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
