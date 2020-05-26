Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE BAD traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,643. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities cut Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

