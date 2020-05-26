Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:BAD traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.57.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Daylighting will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,518,400.

BAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.