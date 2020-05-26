BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BB Seguridade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BB Seguridade stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. BB Seguridade has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

