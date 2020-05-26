bebe stores, inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

BEBE opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get bebe stores alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of bebe stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.