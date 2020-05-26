Bell Bank Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 96,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 16,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

