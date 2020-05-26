Bell Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.15. 12,468,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,461,308. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

