Bell Bank Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.