Benchmark Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.